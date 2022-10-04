Women urged to regularly get screened against breast cancer

Health News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Chief Executive Officer of Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, Dr. John Tampuori has urged young women to frequently get screened against breast cancer.



He said, early detection of breast cancer is the only way to eliminate it among women and it is prudent for every woman, especially forty years and above to know their status.



"Just know your breast, if you know your breast you know what's normal and if there's something abnormal appearing, you will know that something abnormal is appearing."



Dr. Tampuori made the call on women on Saturday, October 1 2022 during a free health screening exercise in Tanyigbe, a suburb of Ho.



More than two hundred residents in the area especially the aged and young women were screened for breast and prostate cancer.



For Dr. Tampuori, it is also necessary for men to frequently get screened against prostate cancer.



He noted that prostate cancer is beginning to increase in the area "We are starting to see (at the Ho Teaching Hospital) more and more cases of prostate cancer, you know as the life expectancy improves people live long for these things to come out and as diagnoses improve, we're able to identify them and of course……. So please we want you to take your diets very seriously".



The health screening was organised by Mav's Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by one Mavis Amegah an indigene of Tanyigbe.



Narrating her story, Mavis said her father died from prostate cancer because her family failed to detect the disease at its primary stage. She then decided to establish a foundation that would make the health of vulnerable ones in her community, Volta and Ghana, a priority.



She officially launched the foundation on Saturday before the health screening.