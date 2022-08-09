Women urged to adopt regular breast cancer screening

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Women have been urged to adopt regular breast cancer screening to avoid late stages of the disease to prevent early deaths.



The disease when detected earlier can be treated and cured, according to the President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai.



She said this during free breast cancer education and screening for the members of the Adweso branch of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Koforidua in the Eastern region on Sunday, August 7, 2022.



She noted that most breast cancer deaths would have been prevented if early proper screening had been held to detect it for prompt action to be taken.



“The disease at the early stage is not painful, the only way to detect it is through medical screening. The disease is preventable, treatable, and curable only when it is detected early,” she said.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra also asked them to disabuse their minds of the notion that some spiritual factor is responsible for breast cancer.



Dr. Mrs. Wiafe Addai explained that though the causal agent of the disease has not yet been established, it has no traces of witchcraft.



This, she asked the women to avoid applying traditional medicines to the breasts whenever they notice unusual things in the breasts and to seek early medical attention from qualified health experts.



Resident Pastor of Adweso Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Mrs. Janet O. D. Addo, in her remarks appealed to the men to encourage their wives to visit health facilities regularly for breast screening.



She also advised the women not to rely on prayers only when treating complicated diseases like breast cancer, but also to resort to the hospitals for the right treatments to be administered.