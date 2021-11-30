Women’s Super Cup: Ampem Darkoa qualifies to the knockout stage, Berry Ladies chances in danger

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: GNA

Techiman-based club, Ampem Darkoa recorded a 2-1 score-line over Berry Ladies to become the first team to qualify to the next stage of the Women’s Super-Cup played at the McDan La Town on Monday, November 29.



The Nanamma lads maintained their clean sheet record having won two and drew one in Group A to book a place in the semi-final stage of the maiden competition.



Ampem Darkoa’s Tracy Twum broke the virginity of the game with a sublime free-kick in the 16th minute before Mabel Amoyaw doubled the lead for her side via a spot-kick on the stroke of halftime.



Heading into the tie, Berry Ladies needed a win to seal automatic qualification to the next stage but the “Nanamma” proved too superior for them to beat, however, to make that dream realistic, Berry Ladies’ Sophia Yeboah pulled one back for her side with a superb strike in the second half.



With Ampem Darkoa fighting for the cushioning goal, the Accra-based club was desperate to at least snatch a point in the game, but the solid defence and goalkeeping prowess of the former denied Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo’s charges a point.



Berry Ladies would have to wait for the result between Soccer Intellectuals and Prisons ladies to determine their qualification in the ongoing competition in Accra.