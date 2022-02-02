You are here: HomeNews2022 02 02Article 1459195

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Women's League: Betway sponsorship will not lead to match fixing - Top official

The Vice-Chair of the women football Mrs. Rosalyn Amo has opined that the decision by Betway to sponsor women’s football in Ghana would not lead to match-fixing.

The Ghana Football Association has announced the partnership deal with Betway betting company agreeing to sponsor women’s football in Ghana.

Responding to a question on whether the decision by the betting company to sponsor women’s football would affect the quality of play and lead to match-fixing rubbished that assertion.

She stated emphatically that if the laws of the game strictly adhere that no one can influence the matches.

She posited that the sponsorship was is a good step for women’s football because they have been admonishing cooperate bodies and institutions to support them.

She was speaking on Rainbow Radio Accra.

