Women must get to the table by merit – Femi Asante Bediatuo

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Director for Fair Justice Initiative, Femi Bediatuo Asante, has said women who want to attain higher positions must work for it.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Wednesday, Mrs. Bediatuo indicated that women should deserve the position they want based on competence in order to execute their role perfectly.



“I think for worthwhile it’s encouraging more women sit at the table. But one thing I also don’t believe in, inasmuch as I am a woman, I want women to get to the table on merit. You know this idea of because I am a woman, we need to fill a quota system, I don’t necessarily ascribe to that.



“The quota system as in, if you have 10 you must fill in four or five with women, but those women should be competent to be able to do that. Otherwise, we will argue for a seat at the table, and then if you don’t have the competency or the drive to be able to execute the role that they’ve given you, we are back at square one,” she advised.



She continued that “So I feel like, as much as we can put the quota to fill up with women, I want us to sit at the table by merit.”



Mrs. Bediatuo however commended Ghanaian women in active politics adding that “I don’t think doing politics is my calling. I absolutely won’t be interested in doing politics.”



“I wish I could tell women who want political positions to ignore the name-calling, etc, but it’s not easy. But we need to set a standard on how we treat female politicians.



“People don’t expect women to make tough decisions because they expect you to be motherly, soft. But I make decisions when I have to. I don’t know what being ‘feminine’ is. If I have to make a decision, I have to make a decision,” she added.