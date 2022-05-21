Women most loyal supporters of NPP – First Lady

Politics of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said women have been the most loyal supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and must, therefore, be empowered to do more.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said this on 14 May 2022 when she joined the NPP-UK women's forum in Advent Way, London, where they sought to find ways to empower their women’s wings.



The First Lady noted that women have played a more significant role in the fortunes of the NPP than it’s often acknowledged.



To that end, she saluted all women who have contributed to making the NPP a formidable party.



To make the NPP women’s wings even more effective, Mrs Akufo-Addo said “we must empower them with the facts and train them in political communication, including the use of social media platforms to get them involved in educating Ghanaians including those in the diaspora, about issues relevant to the development of our dear country.”