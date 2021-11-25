Women groups deepen public education on climate change 

Regional News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Some women groups within the Gushegu Municipality have marched on the principal streets of Gushegu to increase public education on climate change and its related issues.



The march was organised by Suglo Konbo, a women-led non-governmental organisation based at Gushegu, in collaboration with ActionAid Ghana, Tree Aid and Urbanet, and funded by the European Union.



It was meant to deepen the awareness on climate change, its effects and preventive measures to help reduce the incidence of bushfires as the dry season approached.



Women groups from five farming communities namely; Kpaatili, Gbambu, Nyensung, Kpana Yapala and Laligu, all farming communities in the Gushegu Municipality, participated in the march.



Hajia Abdulai Zuweira, Leader of Kpaatili Women Shea nut Extractors Group, said they undertook the march to remind members of the public about the dangers associated with activities that led to climate change such as bush burning and illegal felling of trees, and the need to desist from such acts.



She said “Most people especially women cut down trees for firewood and charcoal and this is something we have taken upon ourselves to advocate against."



She added that “Bush burning also has negative effects on the soil because micro-organisms in the soil, which contributed mostly to making the soil fertile for crop production are sometimes destroyed rendering the soil unproductive for plants’ support."



Hajia Zuweira, therefore, called on members of the public, traditional and religious authorities to support efforts to stop activities that lead to climate change and its associated effects.



She expressed gratitude to the organisers and partners, and said they would continue to champion the advocacy against climate change in the municipality.



Mr Abdulai Karim Nabrizini, Patron of Suglo Konbo, said the women were committed to promoting the planting of trees to help reduce the effects of climate change to save human and animal lives in the municipality.



He reiterated the need for farmers to stop indiscriminate felling of trees for domestic and commercial purposes to help achieve the desired results.



