Women empowerment, my number one priority – Manso Adubia MP

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: GNA

Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, has called for deliberate efforts to empower women to become economically independent.



He said it was important to enhance women’s skills in business management to facilitate their self-employability to contribute meaningfully to national development.



Frimpong Addo, also the Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia, made the call at the reorganisation and inuaguration of the Manso-Dadease Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said women formed the larger percentage of the population in the constituency and it was important to build their capacity to support the household income, education, and healthcare of their families.



Ongoing road rehabilitation projects in the area would help open it up to create a conducive environment for investment and employment generation, he said and urged the women to grasp the opportunity to improve on their lot.



Frimpong Addo called on them to rally behind the NPP and support the Government to continue with the social interventions to benefit most Ghanaians.



Madam Ruth Osei, Manso-Adubia Constituency Women’s Organizer, said the reorganization of the wings was to strengthen the party at the community levels and equip the women with skills to propagate the good works of the NPP to help it “Break the Eight.”



Kofi Acheampong, Constituency Chairman, said women played critical roles in party organization and it was important to equip them with information and communication skills to sell the good works and gain more votes for the party in the 2024 elections.