Woman’s body left decomposing after fetish priest demands GHC17K for rituals before burial

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The lifeless body of a woman, identified as Abena Mama in her 20s, has been left to decompose in a room in Ntronang a community on Obuotabiri mountains in Okere District in Eastern Region.



The family received a warning from fetish priest Okomfo Koranteng, instructing them not to touch the body until specific rituals are performed and a hefty sum of GHC17,000, along with sheep and Schnapps, is provided.



Abena Mama was reportedly cohabitating with a man, and allegations suggest a prior relationship with the man’s father.



Elders of the farming community advised them to cease the relationship, citing it as an abomination.



Ignoring the advice, the couple continued their relationship, prompting the fetish priest to perform rituals, linking it to the subsequent death of Abena Mama.



Fetish priest Okomfo Koranteng has asserted that specific rituals must be conducted, and a financial obligation of GHC17,000, along with the provision of sheep and Schnapps, must be met before the body can be buried.



The priest contends that failure to comply with these demands would be considered a violation of cultural norms and could lead to severe consequences for the family.



As a result of the warning, the deceased woman’s body has been left untouched in a room five days after her death, gradually decomposing.



The family finds themselves caught between adhering to cultural beliefs and the pressing need for a dignified burial.



The situation has sparked discussions within the community about the delicate balance between cultural practices and human compassion.



Some are calling for intervention from the police to take the body to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



In another development, Florence Amo, a fetish priestess, has been apprehended by the Eastern Region Police for allegedly defrauding multiple bereaved families by falsely claiming responsibility for their loved ones’ deaths.



Her accomplice crime, Abraham Odotei, remains at large.



The fetish priestess’ deceitful tactics involve searching communities for obituary posters of relatively affluent bereaved families.



She then approaches these families with fabricated allegations, asserting that the deceased had sought spiritual financial assistance, referred to locally as “Boame,” at her shrine.



However, the deceased failed to fulfill their end of the spiritual agreement, resulting in their untimely demise.



Exploiting the vulnerability of grieving families, the fetish priestess proceeds to threaten them, insisting on performing elaborate rituals, including appeasing the gods and demanding substantial sums of money before allowing the deceased to be buried.



She further warns that non-compliance will lead to ongoing deaths within the family, starting with those who orchestrated the funeral.



Driven by fear, numerous families fell victim to her deception, paying significant amounts of money under duress.



Florence Amo’s arrest followed a report filed by a family that had previously fallen prey to her schemes.



Subsequent investigations revealed multiple victims with similar complaints.



Florence Amo has been remanded by the Koforidua Circuit Court “B.”



However, her defense counsel has failed to appear in court on two occasions for case management.



During the latest court session, the prosecution expressed concern over the defense counsel’s absence despite being served with necessary documents.



Presiding Judge Her Honour Matilda Ribeiro emphasized that proceedings would continue without delay if a valid excuse was not provided.



Reluctantly granting Amo’s plea for another adjournment, the judge directed her to obtain the necessary disclosures. In the event of the defense counsel’s continued absence, case management will commence on the next adjourned date.