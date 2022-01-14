Woman pours acid on sleeping husband over childlessness tension

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 45-year-old woman, Doris Lamptey is on the run after allegedly attacking her husband with a substance suspected to be acid.



The incident occurred on October 13, 2021, around 10:30pm at Kwahu Miaso in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.



The seven-year-old marriage turned sour due to childlessness.



According to the victim, Mr.Isaac Lamptey, a mason and farmer, he returned home from Dodowa after working there for two months three weeks.



Three days later, his wife who also traveled returned.



On the same evening, the wife attempted to seduce him which was strange because of a rancour between them therefore he resisted.



“She asked me to help open her zip for her which I did. I went to bath and ate. She asked the children who were with us to close the gate. I went to bed and she came to the room and asked me to sleep in supine position so she puts her head on me which I said I was tired so she should allow me to sleep.



“I slept off but she poured acid on my face and my body while sleeping . I suddenly woke up and attempted to rush out to call for help but she struck my head with a stick so I fell down. She thought I was dead so she left me. I managed to get up and run away from the room screaming for help”.



TWI NEWS



When asked if he had problems with his wife, Mr. Lamptey said, “I didn’t have problem with her. We don’t have children but she rather faked pregnancy three times and later said she had miscarriage. She kept defaming my character all over”.



He added: “last time she collected GHC1,500 from me that she was going to conduct surgery which was a lie. The other time, she came to me again that she needed Ghc500 to buy medicine but I didn’t get for her and she became angry so since then we have not been in good terms”.



The acid attack has affected the eyesight of the man, burnt his face and neck region.



The once vibrant Mason and farmer has become incapacitated.



He continues to seek medical treatment. On Thursday January 13,2021 Mr. Lamptey visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



The case was reported to the Nkawkaw Central Police station but no effort has been made by Police to arrest the suspect.



According to the victim, he even paid Ghc200 to the police investigator after he demanded money to buy fuel to arrest the suspect at her hideout but to no avail.