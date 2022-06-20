Woman murdered at Abura Dunkwa; body parts missing

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A woman believed to be in her mid-twenties has been found dead at Nkramofukrom near Abura Dunkwa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



Information gathered by the EIB News’ Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased is suspected to be a student.



She was found in a pool of blood in a nearby bush on Sunday, June 19, 2022, with some body parts including her head and clitoris removed.



Residents in the area have expressed shock over the incident as they have been gripped by fear and panic.



She was suspected to have been raped before she was murdered due to how her underwear and pants were removed. The deceased is also not known to the community since the residents are unable to identify her.



The police appealed to members of the public who may have any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime, to contact the nearest police station for further action.



The body has been conveyed to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy while an investigation has been launched.