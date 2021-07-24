Woman killed in Jamestown bullion van robbery attack laid to rest

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The woman who was shot dead in the James Town bullion van robbery attack, Joyce Amankwah, has been laid to rest.



It was all tears on the streets of Adedenkpo as residents, friends and sympathizers came to bid farewell to the late Joyce Amankwah, who was popularly known in the vicinity as Madam.



The funeral was attended by the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, a delegation from the Police Service and other influential Ghanaians and civil society organizations. She left behind three children.



The Mayor of Accra donated Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1000), with the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area (Odododiodo), Nii Lantey Bannerman donating ¢500 to support the children.



The bereaved family told Atinka News they have been ignored by the Government and the Bank whose money was being transported.



“We’ve not heard from any of them, but let’s give them time,” Gamaliel Apaw, the widower said.



Gladys Kwakye, a sister of the deceased, said, “we want scholarship for the children. It is sad we’ve not heard from them . It is only the police that have been coming to us.”



The Ghana Advocacy Group, a diaspora group based in the USA in partnership with AIM Ghana, donated an undisclosed sum of money to support the family and pledged their support for the children.