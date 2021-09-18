Woman killed by water tanker in Central region

Regional News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

The driver of a water tanker has reported himself to the police after accidentally hitting a woman on the Obom-Amasaman stretch in the Central Region.



The woman, who is reported to have died on the spot, has been identified as 39-year-old Magasuba Mariam.



According to the police, she was sitting on a motorbike without a crash helmet when the accident occurred.



The Deputy Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, in an interview with Citi News described the driver’s move to report himself to the police as a smart one.



“At the scene, people were saying that the driver has absconded, but I’m asking them to take their time because when we got to the police station, the driver had reported himself to the police because he himself looking at the scene and the crowd at that place, it was not safe for him to have stayed there. So he was smart to know that the police station was the safest place for him.”



He further expressed worry over the level of indiscipline on the Obom-Amasaman route and urged motor riders to wear their helmets to minimize the injuries they sustain in the case of an accident.



“They know it is an offense to sit on a motorbike without wearing a helmet. So with this, we are cautioning them that they should wear their crash helmet so that in case of an accident, they will be safe,” ACP Oduro Amaning said.