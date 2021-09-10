Woman jailed 6 years for stealing baby in Kumasi

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Madam Theresa Asamoah, has been sentenced by a Kumasi Circuit Court to six years in prison with hard labour for stealing a baby at the Kumasi South Hospital.



Priscilla Appiah, a 21-year-old daughter of Madam Asamoah, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of GH ¢100,000 with three sureties to be justified.



Investigations by the police revealed that, the 45-year-old Theresa Asamoah and her daughter Priscilla Appiah on June 10, 2019, tricked a nursing mother, who had just delivered at the Kumasi South Hospital and took the baby away without her knowledge.



The nursing mother, Sylvia Pime, the police said, migrated to Kumasi from Nandom and was staying with Theresa Asamoah and her daughter, who at the time had faked a pregnancy to her husband.



In a Citi news report monitored by GhanaWeb, Inspector Oparebea, the prosecutor told the court on Thursday that, Priscilla took the ‘stolen’ baby home and informed her husband that she had given birth while Sylvia was told at the hospital that her baby died shortly after she gave birth and was sacked from the house.



The prosecutor said, after being sacked from the house, Sylvia went back to her hometown, Nandom only to return in two years’ time to Kumasi to realise that her baby was still alive.



She then reported to the police.



The Ashanti regional coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit, (DOVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Susana Dery said the police when the case was reported to them, launched investigations immediately which led to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the convict.