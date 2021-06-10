Woman goes into forced labour by the roadside as gunmen rob commuters

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A pregnant woman has delivered a boy amidst robbery tension



• Commuters had their monies and valuables taken away



• They gave out their items to safeguard their lives



A pregnant woman has been forced to deliver on a road after a robbery attack at Nweneso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti region.



According to a rainbowradio report, the robbers who were embarking on their operation asked the motor rider transporting the pregnant woman to the hospital to park.



Though the pregnant woman pleaded for mercy, the robbers were unperturbed about her condition as they went on with their operation.



Commuters who fell prey to this shivered in their bones as the robbers attacked them at a gun point.



They demanded monies, phones and other valuables be handed over to them or lose their lives.



Most of the commuters have been reported to be miners returning home from work.



The pregnant woman after delivering a baby boy was later rushed to a nearby hospital after the robbers completed their mission.