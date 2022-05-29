You are here: HomeNews2022 05 29Article 1548344

Woman found dead in her room in Mempeasem at Bole

A woman identified as Maame Adjoa and believed to be in her 40s has been found dead in her room at Mempeasem, a suburb of Bole in the Savannah Region.

According to reports, the deceased might have died a week ago on the blind side of her co-tenants.

Neighbours and co-tenants of the deceased said there was a bad stench emanating from the room with flies hovering around but upon checks, realized the deceased's room was locked.

This led them to forcefully open the door and realized that her lifeless body was almost decaying.

Though the cause of her death is unknown, her neighbours, however, suspect a foul play.

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Bole District Police Command for investigation.

