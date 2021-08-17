Woman found beheaded after going missing at Assin Bereku

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A woman identified as Yaa Badua, 67, and a native of Assin Bereku in the Assin North District has been found dead.



According to a report by Rainbowradioonline, she was found beheaded with some parts of her body missing after she never returned from her farm.



The report also indicated that the chief and residents of Assin Bereku found Yaa Baduwaa's lifeless body after a search was conducted.



Supt. Isaac Tetteh, the Assin North Police Commander, according to the report, said the police is investigating the matter.



