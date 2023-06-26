Woman, daughter in court over ‘cannabis bitters’

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 June 2023

A 45-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter have been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.



The report, which was sighted in a Ghanaian Times Newspaper dated June 26, 2023, names Gloria Baako and her daughter, Abigail Lartey Lartiokor, as the accused.



According to the report, the accused were nabbed with two plastic bottles of alcoholic beverages mixed with cannabis and an additional nine table-tennis-sized, 201.42 grams of cannabis concealed in Abigail’s handbag at Mallam Atta Market in Accra.



The mother, Gloria, is being charged with two counts of unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, whereas Abigail, her daughter, is being held for alleged abetment of unlawful possession of same.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, named the police officers stationed at the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service headquarters in Accra as the complainants in the case.



The prosecution stated that Gloria and her daughter are residents of Newtown-Commando in Accra.



On February 2, 2023, at about 11:45 a.m., the complainant, acting on intelligence, arrested Abigail, a bartender and student, at a drinking spot in Mallam Atta Market in Accra.



During the search, two bottles with the inscription 'Lime Cordial' containing an alcoholic beverage popularly known as 'Laka' and nine tennis-ball-sized hard brownish substances suspected of being mixed with narcotic drugs were discovered.



According to the prosecution, when Abigail was interrogated, she confessed to the crime, mentioned Gloria, her mother, as the owner of the exhibit, and led the complainant to Gloria's home.



The prosecution also added that Gloria mentioned one ‘Abodam’ and Yaw at Mallam Atta Market as her suppliers.



The substances, according to the prosecution, were forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory for analytical examination.



On February 28, 2023, the test report confirmed that the exhibits were cannabis, a narcotic drug.



The court, presided over by Isaac Addo, admitted them to bail amounting to GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties each. They would appear again on July 17, 2023.



