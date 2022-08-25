Woman crushed to death by falling concrete pillar in her house in the Eastern Region

Regional News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A falling concrete pillar has crushed a woman to death at Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirim district in the Eastern region.



The falling pillar crushed the head of the deceased Cecilia Amankwah, 47 while drying cloths on a drying line tied to the pillar Wednesday morning.



Some Children who were with her in the house started raising an alarm which attracted neighbours in the community to the scene who managed to pull her from the weight of the pillar with blood all over her.



She was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.



Residents saddened by her death could not control their tears as they trooped to the house to mourn her.



Preliminary investigation has tentatively established that the mason who was renovating the house of the deceased failed to adhere to engineering ethics in erecting the concrete pillar.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending further investigation by Police.



The late businesswoman who traded in cowhide meat and palm fruits left behind three children.