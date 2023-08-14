Woman bathed with hot soup over GH¢20.00 at Assin Asamankese

Regional News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



A 48-year-old woman has been bathed with hot soup over GH¢20 debt at Assin Asamankese in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



According to the victim, Adwoa Ketsewa, she borrowed GH¢20 worth of fish on credit from a fish seller to prepare food for her family.



Three days later, the fish seller, Ekua Dermaa who lives at Assin Achiase went to the victim’s house to demand her money.



Adwoa further said that there was no money on her when the woman came to her house and asked her to go and that she will l pay the following day.



The fish seller who was not happy with the negotiation decided to go home with the victim’s saucepan which resulted in a scuffle between them.



The victim disclosed that she in the process slipped and fell and the fish seller used her leg to kick the palm nut soup she was preparing on fire onto her body.



The victim screamed for help, and people in the next house came to her aid and rushed her to the hospital for treatment.



On the other hand, eyewitnesses who spoke with GhanaWeb claimed the victim rather fell on the coal pot and the soup splashed on her body in the process.

The case has however been reported at the Assin Manso Police Station while a medical form has been issued pending investigation.



The police have assured to speed up the investigation to get to the bottom of the case to ensure justice is served.



Meanwhile, the victim appealed to the general public for support to enable her to cater for her consumables and medicines administered to her by the hospital.