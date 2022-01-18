Woman arrested over alleged murder of caterer at Woe

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A 27-year-old woman, Godsway Ablorde, is in the custody of the Anloga District Police over the alleged murder of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Angloga, in the Volta Region.



The suspect was apprehended with the help of members of the community after she attempted to commit suicide.



Godsway allegedly set Ami ablaze, resulting in her death, according to a statement signed by the Volta Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, copied the Ghana News Agency.



The Police PRO said preliminary investigation revealed that both Godsway and Ami were workers at a restaurant, at Woe, but the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.



DSP Tenge said investigations further indicated that Godsway suspected it was Ami who orchestrated her dismissal from work by authorities of the restaurant.



The Police PRO said the suspect in possession of a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel and a box of matches, went to the restaurant and poured the mixture on Ami and set her ablaze.



DSP Tenge said Ami, who was alone at the facility, struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government Hospital, but died the next morning.



She said the suspect, who appeared before the Anloga Magistrate Court, was remanded to reappear on February 24, while the investigation into the case continued.