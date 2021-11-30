Woman allegedly mauled to death by four dogs in Ejisu

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Information reaching Atinkaonline.com indicates that four dogs have mauled a 45-year-old woman, Abena Sarpomah to death at Abenase in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



According to the Assembly Member for the area, George Appiah Dwomoh, who spoke with Agyenkwa FM’s Osofoba Kwame Afrifah, the incident happened around 4 am today, Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 when the victim was on her way to demand her money from her debtor, Afia Yasu.



He continued that, on her way, the dogs came from nowhere and pounced on the victim and she had multiple bites till she died.



Her body has since been deposited at the Living Waters Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile, Hon. Appiah Dwomoh said the owner of the dogs has refused to admit that his pets caused the death of Abena Sarpomah.