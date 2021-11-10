Wizkid and Tems get 5 nominations each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Music of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: bellanaija.com

Wizkid and Tems are the third-highest with five nominations each, in this year's BET Soul Train awards categories.



The categories include; ‘Song of the year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Video of the Year’, ‘Ashford and Simpson’s Songwriter’s award’, ‘Best Collaboration’ among others.



Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented,



"Congratulations to all the nominees. We are proud to see diversity with African artists leading with nominations and are thrilled to celebrate the best in soul music at the iconic television show’s 50th anniversary. The “Soul Train Awards” continues to recognize the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists".





The “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment.



The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.



The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” premieres Monday, 29 November at 01:00 WAT/02:00 CAT on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129, GOtv Channel 21) and will repeat the same day at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT.