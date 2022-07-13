Withhold our salaries, if you can – Striking university staff dares Fair Wages boss

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior Staff Association of University of Ghana declares strike



Four teacher unions declare strike



Labour unions demand 20% COLA



The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana (SSA UOG) has berated the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Benjamin Arthur, for allegedly threatening to withhold the salaries of workers under the union should they decide to embark on a strike.



The National Chairman of SSA UOG, Isaac Donkor, who announced the declaration of a strike by his union, said that the threat of the Fair Wages boss was one of the reasons why they decided to suspend their services until further notice.



Isaac Donkor added that workers are embarking on a strike to press home their demand for an equitable allowance for their members.



“The CEO of FWSC, Ing Ben Arthur, has threatened to withhold all salaries of senior staff if we embark on strike. We believe that his posture was intimidating and also an affront to the position he occupies as a public officer who preaches equity but practices none. We are daring him on his claim.



“His action has even triggered our resolve for the strike action. We still maintain our position that the government has been unfair to the senior staff in public universities in Ghana.



“In our candid opinion, … allowance to selected few within the senior staff associations in public universities and our compatriots in other unions is unscientific and discriminatory. We, therefore, ask government to act fairly towards senior staff in public universities,” he said.



Already, four pre-tertiary teacher unions (Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union) have been on strike since July 4, 2022, to press home their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



Other labour unions, including the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU), have served notice of their intent to embark on strikes over the same demand.



Meanwhile, the government has called for calm amongst the agitating labour unions while seeking to address their concerns through engagements.



The demand for a 20% COLA according to the labour unions, is due to the rising cost of living in the country.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG