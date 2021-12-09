Withheld results: 'We’ll make sure innocent students do not suffer – WAEC

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Director of Communications for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Agnes Teye Cudjoe, says the examination body will ensure that “results of innocent students whose results are part of those that have been withheld are released after investigations”.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the WASSCE in Ghana yesterday 8th December 2021.



A statement from WAEC stated that the entire results of 3,667 candidates had been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



The scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have also been withheld and are being scrutinised.



The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.



Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Director of Communications for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Agnes Teye Cudjoe, said the Council does not just cancel results without in-depth investigations.



According to Agnes Teye Cudjoe, the council will investigate the issue and ensure that innocent students do not suffer.



“ We always give the benefit of the doubt, we do not just go about and cancel the papers of students, No!. We will conduct our investigations and ensure that innocent people will not suffer for malpractices that they know nothing about,” Agnes Teye Cudjoe told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



The Council is also cautioning all stakeholders especially candidates to be on the alert and not fall prey to the activities of scammers who promise to upgrade results for a fee.