Withdrawal of military security seeking to intimidate Bagbin – Lawyer Sosu

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has accused the Akufo-Addo government of seeking to intimidate Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin with regards to the withdrawal of four military men attached to his security details.



In a Facebook post sighted by thepublisheronline.com, the human rights lawyer in addition sent words of encouragement to the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament to “remember that the people of Ghana are solidly behind you.”



“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power – Abraham Lincoln



In one year, you have demonstrated your commitment to Ghana’s democracy and desire to ensure pure and real separation of powers and to ensure that all organs of state are accountable to the people.”



The post added, “Despite the obvious intimidation tactics by the government, remember that the people of Ghana are solidly behind you. Don’t be moved by the withdrawal of some of your security details. God remains your shield. God no go shame you. Enemies no bi God.”



His reaction comes after a recent letter from the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said the four officers were attached ‘without proper procedure.’



The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.



The news has been received with shock with the Office of the Speaker of Parliament questioning the motive behind the withdrawal of the soldiers.