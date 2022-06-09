Withdrawal of military detail for the speaker was justified, right - Nitiwul

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul says the decision to withdraw military detail assigned by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was justified.



The Minister averred that there was nothing with the action taken by the military high command.



The security detail from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) attached to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin was withdrawn in January this year.



A letter from the Chief of Staff of GAF, NP Andoh to the Speaker noted that the four military officers were assigned ‘without proper procedure’, hence, their withdrawal.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.





The action sparked courage among some individuals especially the Minority in parliament.



But answering an urgent question in Parliament, Dominic Nitiwul said the military’s action was right.



“I support the withdrawal of military protection for the Speaker. It was duly communicated to the Office of the Speaker, and as I said, once his security is assessed and there is a need for us to make sure that it is done, we will not hesitate.”