Withdraw security of politicians who say there is no insecurity - Adib Saani

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adib Saani, a security analyst, has challenged politicians making the argument that Ghana is safe to do without their security details as a sign of good faith and a belief in their own claims.



According to him, the fact that the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, who is a former police officer herself, can make such comments means that they can equally forfeit their own protection.



"According to the interior minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, 'Ghana is safe; go to other countries and see what’s happening’. Other politicians such as the MP for Mfantseman have also joined the fray to discount popularly held view that there is insecurity in Ghana.



"I would advise that they withdraw their personal security detail to prove that indeed, there is security in Ghana. It doesn't make sense to have a bodyguard when you think all is safe. It is hypocritical and insensitive to maintain your bodyguards at the same time opine that Ghana is safe," he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



He also bemoaned the growing trend of insecurity in the country, raising an alarm on how this situation may fuel illegal means of getting arms by Ghanaians.



"The trend is so bad that even police personnel complain of insecurity. As expected, a lot more Ghanaians will be enquiring about owning guns. Some might use crooked methods to obtain these weapons. This will invariably birth another major security challenge. How about the other millions of Ghanaians without bodyguards?"