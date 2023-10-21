Withdraw release letters to our members or we’ll strike – Health Accounting staff to KBTH

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana, a labour union comprising accounting and internal audit staff of Health Institutions in Ghana has called for the withdrawal of release letters given to some five accountants of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) directing them to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for re-assignment.



The Union has also served notice of an intended strike action if the letters are not withdrawn within 7days.



In a notice signed by its President, Emmanuel Dennis Kofi Amoah, the Health Accounting Staff Association noted: “On the 20th September 2023, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital delivered release letters dated 19th September 2023 to five (5) accountants of the hospital, to report to the Health Ministry for re-assignment effective 26th September 2023.”



According to the association, “all the affected accountants are leaders of the local branch of HASAG union in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital made up of four branch council members and one executive member of the union who is the Korle-bu branch vice president of the Association.”



It noted that: “From all indications, they are being taken out of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital permanently to be re-assigned under the Ministry of Health and never brought back.



“This move by the CEO and the Ministry to take the local union leaders out of the hospital permanently will make it next to impossible for them to fight for the rights of members, and it is not in accordance with the public service provision and the framework for negotiating condition of service for Ghana public sector health workforce.”



It indicated that it is obvious that the release “is a pure attempt aimed at victimising and intimidating the leadership and its members in order to gloss over due process involved in the appointment of a substantive director of finance for which the case is pending in court for determination.”



It further indicated that from the discussions that have gone on with certain "stakeholders,” it is clear that “the affected members are being transferred because of their involvement in the case before the law court.”



The association is of the opinion that the release of the members is not "justified,” especially once the matter is in court.



It, therefore, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to call the Minister of Health, the Board Chairman of the KBTH, and the CEO of the KBTH “to order in the interest of industrial peace and harmony.”



The union also gave the Board of the hospital a 7-day ultimatum to withdraw the release letters given to the Union leaders, or it shall “embark on a nationwide strike action to demand the withdrawal of the letters.”