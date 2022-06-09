Withdraw permit of company that erected LGBTQ+ billboard – Minority to LEKMA

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

The minority caucus of Parliament has called on the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) to withdraw the permit given to the company that erected pro LGBTQ+ billboards on the Tema-Motorway stretch of the N1.



The minority argues that the permit given is illegal because the company is advertising an issue that has not yet been legalised according to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Speaking to the media where one of the billboards was mounted, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, said that the assembly had to withdraw the advertising permit given to the company immediately.



He indicated that the assembly not withdrawing the permit will imply that they are condoning illegality.





“Permits are granted to businesses to engage in lawful business. No state agency grants a permit to a private entity to engage in an unlawful business. The present advertorial in question is an illegality… and so the company’s permit to fly outdoor advertorials, we suggest that should be withdrawn with immediate effect… that is the request that we want to LEKMA because this area falls under them."



“… and so, we want LEKMA to take action and withdraw the permit of this company… we’re also asking the AG (Attorney General) to, as a matter of urgency, conduct investigations into this matter and make the appropriate prosecutions,” he said.



On his part, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, gave the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, a 24-hour ultimatum for an erected illegal LGBTQ+ promotional billboard on the Tema-Motorway stretch of the N1 to be pulled down.



Sam George, who is lead sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, joined other members of the Anti LGBTQ+ group on Thursday morning to address the press on the issue. According to him, the erection of the billboard is a violation of the laws of Ghana specifically, section 104 of the Criminal Offenses Act.







