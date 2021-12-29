Withdraw e-levy for peace and harmony – GUM warns Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana’s second largest opposition party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to withdraw the controversial e-levy bill from parliament if he wants peace and harmony to reign in the country.



Founder and Leader of the party, Christian Kwabena Andrews, contends that what the Akufo-Addo-led government should be interested in doing is creating employment rather than taxing the populace.



“We shouldn’t accept this at all,” the head pastor of Life Assembly Worship Centre stressed.



“Give people work to do, employment, instead of taxing those who are poor already...I am entreating Nana Addo and his ministers, for peace and harmony to reign in this very country, he needs to come out and tell Ghanaians that the e-levy matter, he has removed it from Parliament.”



Osofo Kyiri Abosom, as he is popularly known, was addressing journalists in Accra on Tuesday, December 28 when he made this observation.



‘Bunch of liars’



He expressed disappointment in the current administration, calling all members “a bunch of liars”.



“We are not a type to come out with lies.



“Now, NPP have lied to us from the beginning of their campaign throughout these very four years that they have spent with us and we voted [for] them again because they keep on lying.



“I call them a bunch of liars. From President to the Vice [President] to Ministers of this very country, they are not treating us fairly at all.”



He hinted at contesting the 2024 elections to continue his resolve to break the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He was optimistic of winning the elections given his performance in the last polls, which were his first.



The introduction of the Bill, popularly known as e-levy, has been met with chaos in Parliament as members of the two major parties have been engaged in fisticuffs until adjournment of consideration to Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



