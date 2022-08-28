‘Withdraw all military personnel deployed to the Krobo area’ – NDC to government

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

National Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have called on government to ensure that all military personnel deployed to Kroboland amid a dispute between locals and staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG; to be withdrawn with immediate effect.



A delegation led by National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, made the call when they paid a working visit to the Lower Manya and Yilo Krobo areas on Friday, August 26, as part of its ongoing membership drive and reorganization activities in the Eastern Region.



The visit comes in the wake of a recent standoff between indigenes of these communities and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), which resulted in the latter disconnecting electricity supply to these areas for several weeks.



The impasse surrounded clashes when ECG officials attempted to replace existing meters with pre-paid ones. The resistance caused the ECG to invite military personnel to support their staff in their operations.



The NDC said it was appalled at how the simple process of installing prepaid meters for residents in these communities has been badly managed by the Akufo-Addo government, the Ministry of Energy and Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana. 0



"We hold the view that the military-backed forced installation of prepaid meters in the area without proper community engagement and sensitization was completely unnecessary," parts of the statement read.



In the statement, the NDC raised concerns about the consequences of the recent crisis.



"The recent crisis has brought economic activities in the Krobo area to a halt and exacerbated the hardships the people in the area are already reeling under. Hospitals were forced to shutdown leading to loss of lives, while schools, businesses and households all bore the brunt of the nearly one month freeze on electricity supply to these areas," it said.



"The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms government's high-handed approach to resolving these issues and the brutalities meted out to innocent citizens in the area by the military. And we sympathize with the residents of these communities who have been at the receiving end of such mistreatment by the government through its agents.



"We call on government to as a matter of urgency withdraw all military personnel who have been deployed to the Krobo area in order to ease the unnecessary tension and give way for citizens to go about their normal lives freely.



"The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must change its modus operandi and adopt a humane approach in addressing the “Kroboland”- ECG crisis," the statement added.



SARA