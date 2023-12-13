With unity and hard work, Bawumia will win 2024 election – NPP Bono East Regional Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukari, has called for a united front in the party for victory in the 2024 general election.



The NPP stalwart has observed that it will take a spirited campaign from the rank and files of the party to achieve victory in the 2024 general elections.



His calls came after the vice president of Ghana and the flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, visited executives of the party on December 7, 2023.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Ibrahim Bukari expressed gratitude to party stakeholders for electing Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the party's flagbearer.



"The vice president, our flagbearer, was with us, and he has given us assurance about the things coming up. I also want to assure him that if we come together, do what we need to do, and also work very hard, we will do very well in this region and win," he said.



"Key to achieving our objective is to work hard at the polling station level, so I want to encourage all of us, especially constituency and polling station executives, to take this campaign seriously and remain committed to it", he added.



The NPP Chairman was very optimistic that with Dr. Bawumia leading the party, and with unity at all levels, victory would be secured come the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.