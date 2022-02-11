With or without Adwoa Safo, we will approve the E-Levy - Majority

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adwoa Safo missing from parliament



Majority in Parliament bent on passing E-Levy



Bills have been passed without everyone being present before - Habib Iddrisu



Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in parliament have said that they will still get the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) approved even in the absence of their colleague, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya has been away from parliament for a while, with her absence proving to be a challenge that could hold back the Majority from getting the bill approved but Habib Iddrisu thinks otherwise.



According to a myjoyonline.com story, the Deputy Majority Whip explained that if precedence is anything to go by, the House has been able to pass many bills into law without the compliments of the full representation of Majority MPs.



By this, he said it will not be the first time should Sarah Adwoa Safo not be available in the chamber.



“It’s not cast in stone that without the presence of Adwoa Safo the E-Levy will not be passed,” he said.



Habib Iddrisu insisted that the levy will go through the needed process and be approved no matter what because it will be in the developmental interest of the country.



“The E-Levy will definitely be approved because it is something that is very necessary for the development of this country. It is something that is very necessary so that government will be able to develop the country,” he added.



He further clarified that the delay in the passage of the E-Levy has nothing to do with the absence of the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



The MP, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has not been in parliament since the House resumed in January and there have been claims that due to that, the government has not been able to fully champion its agenda.