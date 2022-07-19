With law background, Kodua can 'challenge' Asiedu Nketia - Former lecturer

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

NPP holds National Delegates Conference



John Boadu loses General Secretary position to Justin Kodua



Kodua promises to be a General Secretary for all



Dr. Bonsu Osei-Owusu, a former Senior Lecturer at the Department of General Studies at the Methodist University College has dismissed talk of how new General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, is no match for his opposite number in the National Democratic Congress.



The lecturer stressed that despite Asiedu Nketia's long service and experience in and out of government, Kodua's legal background will also play greatly to his advantage.



He believes that while there is no contest between the two men for now, Kodua knows the magnitude of work ahead of him and the NPP as they work to 'Break The Eight,' come 2024.



In an interview Accra-based Onua FM on Monday, July 18, Dr. Osei-Owusu said the two gentlemen were unique in their own ways but also that Kodua had enough capabilities to challenge Asiedu Nketia on any platform any day, any time.



“I don’t think Justin Kodua has any contest with Asiedu Nketia. I know he is not going to work as an individual but will work with the executives to deliver on their mandate.



“It is true that Asiedu Nketia has experience at some point but being a lawyer, I believe he (Kodua) will take advantage of his legal background to do solid work for NPP,” Dr Osei Bonsu reiterated.



The former lecturer stressed the need for newly elected NPP national executives to o all it takes to retain power after the 2024 polls, according to him, doing so will entail eschewing nepotism and backbiting.



He stated further that a sure bet to winning the next polls despite the mounting challenges will be to maintain a united front and to bring everyone along.



Asiedu Nketia has been General Secretary of the NDC since 2005 and is rumoured to be considering the Chairmanship slot when the party goes to the next Congress.



Kodua is now staring his frontline role in national party administration after beating John Boadu at the NPP's just ended National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium. Boadu's defeat was seen as the biggest upset of the vote.