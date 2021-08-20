Witches will kill breadwinners and leave drunkards, lotto stakers – Eastwood Anaba laments

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the founder and leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries has observed that breadwinners of families seem to have a shorter lifespan as compared to persons he considers to be nonentities.



Reverend Anaba is shocked that whereas the affluent members in a family tend to die early, the ones who by their actions bring shame to their families, spend quite a long time on earth.



In one of his sermons, Reverend Anaba said that the when the persons of no account are down with sickness, it takes them a short period to get back on their feet but most of the times the ones who hold the family together die shortly after being hit with sickness.



He attributed the situation to witches who would rather have the ‘drunkard’ walk on the earth than kill the bread winner.



He thus beseeched Heaven to protect all breadwinners of families and grant them more years on earth.



He also prayed that the persons whose actions court trouble for their families change and come before Christ.



“The witches will kill the breadwinner and the drunkards will be walking about. And how drunkards can live long? Drunkards and lotto stakers, they will collapse and will be taken to the hospital, they will come back. They go into coma for 10 weeks and return. The good man in the family, when he goes down once, he doesn’t get up again,” he is quoted to have said by dreamzfmonline.com.