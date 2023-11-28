Witchcraft Bill was presented to Akufo-Addo only yesterday – Presidency replies Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

The Office of the President has said it only officially received the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, on Monday, 27 November 2023, the same day Speaker Alban Bagbin accused him of keeping silent on it since its passage in July by parliament.



The Francis-Xavier Sosu-sponsored bill outlaws witch doctors and witch-finding practices.



It seeks to protect people who get arbitrarily accused of witchcraft and are thus lynched.



The presidency said in a rebuttal statement that: “Contrary to the claims made in these reports by the Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo has not remained silent on the Bill."



"How could the Speaker of Parliament accuse the President of remaining silent on the Bill when it was officially presented to him on Monday, 27th November 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation?"



“Indeed, the Bill was officially presented to the President for his assent together with the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023, and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under cover of a letter dated 27th November 2023, with reference PS/CS/112/826. (See attachment)."



"It is, thus, wholly inaccurate that the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the President without receiving due attention."












