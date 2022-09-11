Wisdom Summit: Tobinco’s comments taken out of context

General News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Comments by the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbina I, at the recent Wisdom Summit, have been taken out of the context.



Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I was reported to have said, “Resign If Your Transportation To Work Is More Than Your Salary.” This has led to several unwarranted attacks on his person.



However, checks by Atinkaonline point to the fact that the astute entrepreneur’s comments have been grossly misinterpreted based on misleading headlines even though the summit was hugely successful.



Following his presentation at the summit, there was a question and answer session, and one of the participants asked him, “What should I do if the cost of transportation for money far exceeds my monthly salary?”



The respected businessman gave the participant four options:



Talk to your Human Resource Manager about your situation



Draw Management’s attention to the dire situation



Ask for increment in salary or any additional support



Finally, he mentioned that if all of these efforts fail and “your transportation costs continue to eat into your income, please look for another job that is much closer to you in order to reduce your transportation burden.”



He further advised them (participants) to avoid being forced to cut corners to cover their transportation costs, as this would be illegal and could land them in jail.



Mr. Tobbin’s foundation, the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, has provided assistance to the vulnerable in society for many years, including widows, people who cannot afford medical bills, brilliant but needy students, and so on. So, he will never despise poor people, especially after having been in a similar situation at some point in my life and working my way out of poverty by God’s grace.



The Wisdom Summit 2022 was organized by XYZ Broadcasting to impart knowledge to patrons, participants, and the youth in general.