Wisdom Afedzi: Meet the 28-year-old architect behind Michael Blackson’s school complex

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Rightly so, American comedian of Ghanaian descent is getting plaudits for building a modern school complex in his hometown of Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.



The facility with its beautiful structure and aesthetics has impressed many Ghanaians who have lauded the comedian for giving back to his mother’s hometown.



The newly-built facility during the official launch spotted neatly painted white walls, terrazzo slabs, and ultra-modern furniture.



Each of the spacious classrooms has a 12-seater capacity with neatly tiled washrooms; not forgetting the exterior which has an incredible and fancy lighting system at night.



But do you know the man who designed the project? 28-year-old Wisdom Afedzi is the architect behind the structure that won the hearts of many Ghanaians.



Wisdom Afedzi has roots in the Volta Region but grew up in Dasoman, a suburb of Accra.



Wisdom had his high school education at the Mfantsipim before going to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST) where he bagged his first and second degrees in Architecture.



A Sunday school teacher, Wisdom describes himself as someone with an innate desire to share knowledge and inspiration for children.



Wisdom Afedzi prides himself as an architect with special interest in works that solve specific social problems. For him, the purpose of the project comes first before the money.



“I’ve come to accept that the era of the brick architecture is fading away. The world is now looking for great architects. There are a lot of good buildings out there but we are leaning towards a direction where we look out for the good in these projects where the project is solving a problem and inspiring people. That is where I feel the architecture is heading towards now," he said in the Tales of Africa podcast.



For him, working on the project for Michael Blackson was a dream and surreal moment as he never for once thought he will be working with the man whom he spent hours watching on YouTube.



Wisdom who is currently the Project Manager at Complete Properities Solution details the role the company played in getting the gig to work with the award-winning comedian.



He described the moment he discovered Michael Blackson as the owner of the project as a nervy one but was quick to add that the nerves gave way for a confident and relaxed mood after his first meeting with the ace comedian.



“The first time I met, I didn’t think he was the client I was going to work for. It was all fun. I was nervous when I first found out that I was going to work with Michael. I had the doubt that what if things don’t go well. When I met him, we had a long conversation and he asked me a lot of questions. I was frank with him that I hadn’t done this before but after doing the site walking and reporting to him about my observation, he was impressed.” For Wisdom, the first meeting set him and Michael Blackson on the path of success and they never looked back again.



He believes that the project represents the brand Michael Blackson and also highlights the values of education and the community.



He also credited some local artisans who commenced the project before he took over and gave it the professional and beautiful look that is seen now.







