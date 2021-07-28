Wisconsin tescon congratulates newly elected SRC executives

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: Bassing Kamaldeen, Contributor

The Wisconsin International University College, Ghana chapter of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy of New Patriotic Party (NPP) –(WIUC-TESCON) wishes to express our warmest congratulations to all the newly elected SRC executives.



It is indeed a moment pride for us all as members of the Youth (Student) wing of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition for the electoral success at the just ended elections, held at both the main and city campuses under challenging circumstances post COVID-19.



We also wish to express our heart-felt gratitude to our Campaign Teams, all our TESCON Executives and Members. Your names will be plated with gold in the history of student politics in Wisconsin University. Indeed, this is a clear indication that our human resource capacity is firm and solid.



As you embark upon your new responsibilities as SRC Executives, we wish to assure you and the entire student body of the continued friendship, support and collective interest which has existed between us over the years.



We look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations with the SRC, but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all students.



It is our prayer that the almighty God grant you the wisdom of King Solomon to lead the SRC so us to vindicate our trust in you. Shalom!