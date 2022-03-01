Wisconsin University to hold March 3 seminar on Russia-Ukraine crisis

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) Department of International Relations (School of Research and Graduate Studies) and the Public Affairs Unit of the school are all set to hold a seminar for an in-depth discussion on ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



The seminar will take place on Thursday, March 3, at the premises of the WIUC, Block “C”, Third Floor between 3 & 5 pm.



The topics and speakers include An international politics perspective – Dr. Yao Gebe, HoD – International Relations Dept.; Economic and sanctions underpinnings of the RUSSIA/UKRAINE crisis – Dr. Solomon Appiah, Lecturer- International Relations Dept.



Others are RUSSIAN/UKRAINE crisis: Role of multilateralism in the resolution of conflicts – Ambassador Dr. George Brandful, Lecturer – International Relations Dept.; Role of international law in multilateral dispute resolution – Dr. Frederick Boamah, Lecturer -International Relations Dept. WIUC-Gh & International Law expert.