Wisconsin University TESCON president woo's NPP diaspora to adopt TESCON institutions

Diasporian News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: Prince Sadat, Contributor

The Wisconsin International University, College's Branch of the Tertiary Education Students’ Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (Wisconsin TESCON) have presented a proposal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), United Kingdom (UK) branch to adopt their institution as well as other TESCON branches in the country. This was done by Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat, the TESCON President at a short ceremony in London, UK.



It will be recalled that the NASAAG Most Influential TESCON President and Outstanding Student Politician, in September this year announced that they will be embarking on a Wisconsin TESCON Diaspora Tour to solicit support for their institution.



Announcing this major feat on his Facebook wall, he wrote;



“Yesterday, we moved another inch towards realizing our vision and in fulfillment of the oath, we took to serve the best interest of our members at Wisconsin University TESCON. I had the opportunity to present a well-thought-out proposal to the NPP UK branch in London to adopt Wisconsin University TESCON as well as other TESCON institutions if possible, just like you adopt constituencies during elections. This was received on behalf of the branch by Mr. Richmond Boateng, the branch Organizer.



The ultimate aim for this project is to get the various TESCON institutions adopted by the DIASPORA Wings of the party and other foreign sister parties in order to provide us with the needed financial and material resources, as well as capacity building and other relevant support needs of TESCON institutions in an effort towards making them vibrant and relevant. For example, NPP UK could adopt Wisconsin TESCON, KNUST TESCON, UG TESCON; NPP Germany could adopt UDS TESCON, Wa College of Education TESCON, UEW TESCON; NPP USA could adopt UPSA TESCON, Bolga TU TESCON, KTU TESCON; etc.



It is worth noting that despite our short stay in office, we have been able to start the process of rebranding Wisconsin TESCON in order to adequately model the wing to contribute meaningfully to the fortunes of the party in keeping faith with the tradition, governance, and nation-building.



The rebranding has led to: Registering the Association with the Registrar General’s Department, Opening of Bank and Mobile Money Accounts, Institutional visits to major stakeholders such as Constituency, Regional and National Executives, Government Appointees and other party apparatchiks.



Historical visits to the Speaker of Parliament, the Vice President of the republic, the National Organiser of the party, and others were also embarked.



Re-Registration of our Members, Funfair at the Legon botanical gardens, and donation of Street lights to the University to improve security on campus are some of the blueprints of a far-reaching TESCON that wants to be at the center of transformational change.



Engaging and Educating constituents of the three surrounding constituencies (Dome/Kwabenya, Ayawaso West and Madina on government policies, achievements of the government and the MP’s and also, scientific research conducted on the voting patterns in the Dome/Kwabenya constituency, what accounted for voter apathy, what informed voter decisions and pressing developmental needs established the outreach impact of the rebranded drive.



We also developed a novel Wisconsin TESCON Mobile Application, in-line with our digitization agenda which have the following features: Job Centre, Party History Hub, Scholarship Centre, Students Loan Centre, Government Achievements Portal, Member Registration, Non-Member Usage, Dues Payment, Member Suggestions, News Feed, Member Innovative Section, Notifications, Chat Forum, Member Verification, and OTP Verification.



This all-important app will be launched alongside a public lecture on the topic 'GLOBAL TRENDS AND THE GHANAIAN ECONOMY IN AN ERA OF COVID: THE ROLE OF THE YOUTH IN HELPING REBUILD A NATION IN UNPRECEDENTED TIMES'.



Further, we have come up with our Info-Shop to propagate government achievements. We have increased our Online and Mainstream Media presence and our TESCON President has been adjudged the Most Influential TESCON President in Ghana.



We are inspired to continue on the path of rebranding Wisconsin University TESCON in order to make it more attractive to all students and non-students alike.



We will continue to render premium services to our members and the party’s youth wing at large to give meaning to breaking the eight-year political cycle mantra in the 2024 general elections and beyond. It is our profound hope to help replicate this model in other external and internal branches of our party.



TESCON..........Commitment without inducement!!!.”



The Wisconsin University TRESCON was inaugurated on Friday, 9th September 2011 by Mr. Eric Nartey Yeboah (NPP Madina Chairman), Mr. Stephen Amoah (former CEO of MASLOC and MP for Nhyiaeso), Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso (NPP Directory of International Affairs), Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi, Esq. (former NPP Director of Communication), Mr. Isaac Acheampong (former National TESCON Coordinator) and Mr. Amofah (former NPP Dome Kwabenya Youth Organizer) with Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, popularly known as Obaawo as its first President.



But it has been inactive over the years. The current TESCON President, Prince A. A. Sadat after taking over the leadership of the association pledge to make it the most attractive TESCON branch across the globe.