Wisconsin University SRC Elections: Santi is President-Elect

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: Bassing.A.M.A.Kamal

After a two-day elections period at the Wisconsin International University College, Mr. Battiah Semi-Ulah Santi has emerged as the winner in a fiercely contested and peaceful election with 587 votes as against 443 garnered by his opponent, Emmanuel Kwesi Gyebi.



The voting took place from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, April 30 across three centres including the university's city campus near the Kanda highways in Accra.



On Saturday, there was a high voter turnout, especially at Block D which is a strong base of Mr. Battiah by virtue of his membership of the department. The atmosphere over the two-day period was generally calm and peaceful partly due to the presence of security personnel from the Ghana police service who once again exhibited a high level of professionalism.



In other contests, Fuseina Salamatu was elected as the Women Commissioner(WOCOM) with 547votes, beating her contender by 118 votes as Madina Adam Clara polled 429 votes.



Melvin Gogan was elected unopposed as the General secretary with 832 Yes votes against 122. Dora Goodhead and Olaide Badmus also had easy sails through as the president for External Affairs and Secretary for External Affairs respectively. Josita polled 844 Yes votes against 107 to win the Financial Controller portfolio.



When DFS Live News contacted her for her impression on the results declared, Fatima Salifu, who is the acting president of the Wisconsin's chapter of the Tertiary Education Institute Network (TEIN) and was deeply involved in the process, expressed satisfaction with the results and attributed the victories chalked to the hard work of the winners but called on them to be magnanimous in their victories in order to rally the student body behind them for effective leadership.



The ballot boxes were taken to the Ayi Mensah Police station for safety. Per the amended Constitutional Instrument (CI) in the university's general assembly guidelines on Elections, election results will be declared exactly 48hours after polls end.



The elections saw some mainstream political actors jostling around the campus over the two-day period. Some executives of the Dome/ Kwabenya Constituency under which the university college falls seen by DFS Live News were the secretary, Comrade Dodzi Tsoekeku, and the Youth organizer, Alhaji Kara who were seen monitoring the process.