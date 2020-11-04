Regional News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Wipe Away Foundation supports Asana, a disable in Yapei

The foundation gave Asana a provision shop

Wipe Away Foundation, a charitable non-profit organisation based in the Savannah Region of Ghana has handed over a provision shop stocked with several items to Abdallah Asana who is disabled in Yapei, with the Foundation also launched at the same ceremony on 1st November, 2020.



Fifteen-year-old Miss Asana who had the desire of pursuing her education to realise a dream of becoming a teacher but lack of resources took her onto the street to beg before going to school.



She sits in the scorching sun, attend school late, close school early than her colleagues and risk her life on the dangerous Yapei-Tamale Highway just to be on the street to beg for alms.



The executive director of Wipe Away Foundation, Mr. Mufti Habibu Borejinkpr catalogued a series of interventions the foundation has undertaken so far including a successful surgery of one Mohammed Kweku who was battling with a cancerous tumor in the lower jaw in the Bole District.



Mufti Habibu Borejinkpr said one need not a Chief, politician, a rich person before one could offer help to the needy. He said a burning desire and commitment to help is always what is needed to a difference.



The Founder of Wipe Away Foundation bemoaned how society has turned to worship the dead more than the sick. To him, it is hypocritical to mass up at the funeral home of the dead but refuse to offer support when such a person was on earth.



At a colorful ceremony to hand over the provision shop to Miss Asana, Wipe Away Foundation was officially launched with a call on the general public to support the foundation to execute its role of helping the less privileged people in the society.



The Special guest of Honour and spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari appealed to the people to be each others keepers. She said the intervention of WipeAway Foundation is to inform stakeholders in the region that it’s all by actions and not words. She used the occasion to appeal for support for the foundation.



Speaking at the same event, the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council Director Alhaji Mohammed Adam eulogized the activities of Wipe Away Foundation for their humanitarian gesture.



He pledged the coordinating council’s commitment of the coordinating council are open to every body who will want to develop the region.

