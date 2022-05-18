'Winning souls, Breaking the 8': Wontumi's challenger files nomination

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: GNA

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), an Aspiring Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has successfully filed his nomination forms to contest the crucial election later, this month.



The forms were received by the Chairman of Elections Committee, Mr Simon Osei Mensah who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Minister.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing the forms, COKA said the region needed effective leadership to change the fortunes of the NPP.



Effective leadership, he said, was the only way to reposition the region firmly as the stronghold of the NPP and regain its dwindling electoral fortune in the Ashanti Region, which had always been the pivot of the party’s victories in elections.



He pointed out that the party could not break the eight-year rule cycle with the present state of affairs in the Ashanti region.



Odeneho Appiah said the electoral fortunes of the party in the region had dwindled in the last two elections because of the bad leadership and ineffective approach in resolving issues at the grass-root levels of the party.



He said the rising incidents of the party members standing as independent candidates in the 2020 parliamentary elections should be a great concern to all loving members who wanted to see a united front in the party in the region.



The Aspirant who is the outgoing chairman of the Afigya-Kwabre South of the party, said it was time all aggrieved members of the party were brought back into the party and worked together to reposition the party to take its rightful place.



He said when given the mandate he would work to bring everybody on board to work together to win more souls for the party to enable it to break the eight-year rule cycle.