Winners of Gbewa Nagbegu competition visit Ghana Pavilion

Regional News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu , Contributor

As part of activities to crown them as champions of the 5th edition of Gbewa Zulya Nagbegu competition, the three winners of this year's edition of the traditional reality show on television up north, Ali Amos, Seidu Mohammed Abarika, and Awal Osman, had a rare privilege to visit Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



The champions of the competition, visited a number of tourist sites during their stay in Dubai to engage, experience, and explore fascinating things happening in the gulf country.



They visited Desert Safari, Abu Dhabi, Dubai mall and Expo 2020 centre among other notable places that featured prominently during their one week stay in Dubai.



As part of activities, the champions also visited the Ghana pavilion in Dubai to display skills, dancing prowess and the cultural talent that got them tickets to the Arab country.



Many onlookers, largely foreigners who cherished the amazing performance took pictures with the three personalities who were clad in their traditional regalia to market Ghana.



At the end of the tour, the three (winners) expressed satisfaction about events witnessed in Dubai and commended Parara Entertainment, N-TV, organisers of the annual event as well as Moontouch Travel Limited for spearheading the journey to Dubai.



They appealed to traditional rulers, state institutions and government agencies to support cultural development and growth of Ghana's tourism industry.



They also appealed to the youth of the country especially those connected to Naa Gbewa lineage to participate in events that promote cultural diversity as part of Ghana's national heritage and development.



They expressed satisfaction in the overall outcome of the Gbewa Zulya Nagbegu competition and urged the youth of Nanung, Dagbon, and Mamprugu, to unite and rally behind organisers of the event.



They also appealed to them to take part in the 2022 edition of the competition.



Officials manning Ghana pavilion at the Expo 2020 centre, commended the champions for raising high the flag of Ghana.



They encouraged them to continue to showcase the culture of Ghana wherever they find themselves.