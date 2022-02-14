Wilson William Agbleke aids about 2,000 NDC members to acquire party cards

Regional News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The Volta Regional National Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress Wilson William Agbleke has made a cash donation to help about 2,000 members to renew their party cards in the Ketu North Constituency.



Since the last elections in 2020, most party members have not been able to renew their party cards.



In an effort to assist them financially, William Agbleke has made a cash donation of GHC 7,000 cedis to the Ketu North Constituency.



Part of the money is meant for the renewal of 2,000 NDC membership cards which will amount to GHC2,500 while GHC4,500 will go into the acquisition of one hundred bags of cement for the completion of the NDC Ketu North party office.



As a staunch member of the NDC, William Agbleke has served the party for 25 years and has held the position of the finance officer of the Ketu North Constituency over the years.



The National Executive Member of the NDC is also one of the founding members of the NDC in the Ketu North Constituency who were able to convince and win the hearts of many to join the party.



William Agbleke played a key role in the NDC’s landslide victory in the Volta Region in the 2020 elections.