Will you resign or be hit with more exposés next week? - Ablakwa asks Kusi Boateng

General News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to a call on secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral to resign.



The call was made late last week by Bishop Ayensu Bomomtwe, a retired bishop of the Methodist church who held that stepping aside will allow investigations into allegations of corruption and conflict of interest levelled against him.



The retired Bishop said Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng should voluntarily withdraw his services from the board in order to restore his reputation.



Ablakwa shared a screenshot of the said pronouncement and wondered if Kusi Boateng will heed the advice or that he would hold on.



"Certainly, the best ecumenical advice from Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe to the double identity expert, Rev. Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



"Would he heed wise counsel or he will desperately hang on claiming to be fighting imaginary demons only to be hit with more exposés next week?" Ablakwa captioned his post on social media.



What the retired bishop said:



“Humans are having two components, the spirit and the body. The thing is humans differ from person to person. Because if this situation had to do with someone, maybe the person might have resigned. But for him, he won’t.



“It is not about a single individual who can develop the country. Everyone’s effort counts. So, Rev Kusi Boateng, if he wants his reputation and peace, he should just tell them to carry on with their investigations for him to sit aside.



"What is wrong with it? It has nothing to do with shame, for someone to sit aside and allow investigations to be carried out in allegations confronting the person,” he said on Happy FM.



Ablakwa's latest revelation on Kusi Boateng's Ghana Card



Speaking on the January 27 edition of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, the MP revealed that the National Identification Authority (NIA) does not have the name Victor Kusi Boateng in its database relative to the issuance of Ghana Card.



“You remember that I told you last week that I have secured his Ghana Card? Let me confirm to you today that the Ghana Card is also not in the name Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.



“When you go through Ghana’s database, there is no Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, so you wonder what is going on,” he added before explaining that the man of God officially operates with Kusi Boateng as captured on his letterhead but also actively continues to use Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Ablakwa has stood by an accusation that the pastor’s company was paid an unmerited sum from the National Cathedral kitty, even though the secretariat has explained that the $2.6 million paid to Rev Kusi Boateng was a loan repayment.



According to Ablakwa, the Board of Trustees never discussed acquiring a loan facility, and at the time the loan was acquired, the Cathedral had about $6 million in its bank accounts.



SARA