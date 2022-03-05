Will you be able to govern the country should a coup occur? - A/R Minister rebukes NDC

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has cautioned those calling for a coup in Ghana to desist from it.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Regional Minister reminded Ghanaians of the consequences of a coup d'état, alluding to some events that took place during the times when Ghana was thrown into a state of chaos as a result of a coup.



He made reference to incidents where some Ghanaian men and women were tormented and others killed without provocation because of the Military takeover.



To him, if the coup activists knew the terrible things a coup brings, they wouldn't attempt uttering it as a solution to Ghana's problems.



"I will never ever pray for a coup because it won't help any person," he said.



He also asked the opposition National Democratic Congress, whose supporters are calling for a coup, if they will be able to govern should there be a coup d'état.



"You want to rule the country but are calling for a coup. Will you be able to govern the country should a coup occur?'' he questioned and advised the opposition to stop making such statements stressing it's distasteful for any person to hope for a coup in Ghana.







