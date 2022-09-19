Will we go to heaven to bring angels to enforce 'state of emergency' against galamsey? - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says there is no need for government to declare a state of emergency against galamsey.



He shared contrary views to propositions by some proponents of the fight against galamsey that a declaration of state of emergency will deter the illegal miners.



Their reason is that it will inspire an intensive combative effort to clamp down on the illegal trade.



Kwesi Pratt asked if it won't be the same security agencies and state authorities charged with the task to curbing the illegal mining whose services will be employed during the state of emergency, therefore, finding this proposal absolutely unnecessary.



"If we declare state of emergency, will we go to Heaven to employ Angels to enforce the state of emergency? Is it not the same people fighting against the galamsey, the Military and the Police, who will enforce [the galamsey]?



"What's the meaning of the state of the emergency? If we declare a state of emergency today, is it not the same soldiers, Police and relevant government agencies that will enforce the state of emergency? Are they not the same people on the field right now and this thing has become a fiasco?", he queried.



He held that the country is losing the fight because of the "lack of commitment" by the relevant authorities.



Kwesi Pratt made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Friday morning.



